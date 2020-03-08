DOVER - Joanne Mary Smith passed away peacefully after a long illness on Tuesday, March 2, 2020, in her home.
Joanne was born in Baltimore to Irma & Clifford Cullison, on May 2, 1944, and relocated her family to Dover in 1977.
Joanne is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Richard M. Smith, Sr.; four children, nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. All who loved her will miss her smiles and giggles.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the of Delaware, 422 S. Governors Ave., Dover, DE 19904.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 8, 2020