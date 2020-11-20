Joanne P. Dell'Aquila
DOVER, Del. - Joanne P. Dell'Aquila passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Delaware Hospice in Milford, Del. after a courageous battle with cancer. Her loving husband, Michael D. Dell'Aquila, and son Anthony J. Dell'Aquila were by her side.
In addition to her husband and son; Joanne is survived by her sister, Geraldine Puccio, of Philadelphia; daughter-in-law, Mary Kathryn Dell'Aquila; and beloved grandsons, Anthony John (AJ) Dell'Aquila and Cason Michael Dell'Aquila of Wilmington; sisters-in-law, Patricia Wenger of Philadelphia and Donna Livingston (Doc) of Ventnor, N.J.
Joanne was predeceased by her parents, Anthony Mario Puccio and Elanor Incollingo Puccio; sister, Maria "Re-Re" Schaffer; parents-in-law, Michael and Grace Dell'Aquila; and brother-in-law, Harry Wenger.
Joanne went to Our Lady of Pompeii Grammar School, followed by Little Flower High School for Girls. Married in 1969 to Mike (Mickey) she went on an enviable adventure through his career with the United States Air Force. They first settled at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho, then to Panama City, Florida at Tyndall AFB and Andrews AFB in Maryland. The next 3.5 years Joanne and Mike resided in Aviano, Italy, where they welcomed their son Anthony in 1977. In 1978, the family moved to Dover, Delaware (Dover AFB) where they have made their home together.
Joanne Dell'Aquila retired in March 2019 after 35 years working for the State of Delaware, specializing in influential programs for state child support and tobacco cessation.
She was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, and loved to talk football and once won a contest for having the best-decorated (Eagles) office. Joanne loved to cook, and every year her Christmas cookie assortment was revered by friends and family near and far.
Joanne will be especially missed by her "best-cutest-dog-in-the-world," Bella.
n 2009, Joanne settled into what may have been her favorite role: Nonna. She was so proud of AJ and Cason, a fan of their sports, and a gracious guest at awards ceremonies. Joanne embraced being "la nonna," emphasizing both the importance of family and her Italian heritage.
A visitation will be held 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at the Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso, 1175 S. State St. Dover, DE 19901. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 with a visitation one hour prior at Maternity B.V.M. R.C. Church, 9220 Old Bustleton Ave., Phila., PA 19115. Interment will be in Holy Sepculchre Cemetery, 3301 W. Cheltenham Ave. Phila., PA 19150.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations made to the American Cancer Society
in her honor. https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html
Condolences and Memories maybe shared via www.ambruso.com