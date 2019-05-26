Guest Book View Sign Service Information Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin 108 William Street Berlin , MD 21811 (410)-641-2111 Calling hours 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM St. Edmond Catholic Church 409 King Charles Ave. Rehoboth Beach , DE View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM St. Edmond Catholic Church 409 King Charles Ave. Rehoboth Beach , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rehoboth Beach - Joanne Pilla DeFioredied peacefully in her sleep in her beloved home in Rehoboth Beach. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Nick and Anne DeGrandis Pilla.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Michael J. DeFiore. Surviving, are her children, Karen Allen and her husband Charles of State College, Pa., and Mike DeFiore and his wife Patty of Salisbury, Md. She was an adored grandmother to Brian Allen (Lesha), Keith Allen (Kristen) and Christopher Allen (Brian), Katelynn DeFiore (Ryne), and great-grandchildren Michael, Bella, Maggie, and Charlie Allen. Preceding her in death was her brother, Bob Pilla and surviving wife Dolores of Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Joanne attended Miami University of Ohio, where she met and married Michael DeFiore. Together they raised their family in South Euclid, Ohio. When Mike retired in 1984, they moved to Rehoboth where they had spent their summers since 1968. She quickly became very active in many community organizations, such as the Village Improvement Association and the Rehoboth Art League. An Author, jewelry designer, calligrapher, and teacher, she was also a member of St. Edmond Catholic Church, UNICO National (Italian-American Society), and the Red Hats Rehoboth Beach Broads, to name a few. She played tennis, bridge, and loved riding bikes, and entertaining all her family and friends at "Casa DeFiore". A bright and generous spirit, big hearted Joanne was well loved and will be missed by so many.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., at St. Edmond Catholic Church in Rehoboth. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Rev. William Cocco will officiate. Interment will be private for the family.

A donation in her memory may be made to: Village Improvement Association, P.O Box 144, or St. Edmond Catholic Church, P.O. Box 646, both of Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971.

