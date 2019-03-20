DOVER - JoCarrol Czeizinger passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Kent General Hospital.
Mrs. Czeizinger was born on Jan. 26, 1940 in Bovina, Texas to the late Melvin Wiley and Irene Robards Wiley.
She was a partner in Diamond State Properties with her husband Rudy. She enjoyed outings to the casino, reading romance novels, chatting on the phone with friends and family, going out to lunch and going to the salon.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Jeaneen, Melba and Maryann.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Rudolph Czeizinger of Dover; sons, Kirk Rankin and his wife Linda of Brownwood, Texas, Robbie Rankin and his wife Christine of Wrentham, Mass.; stepson, Robert Czeizinger and his wife Barbara of Milford; daughter, Beth Rankin of Dover; stepdaughters, Suzette Butler of Camden and Noella Fritz of Longmont, Colo.; brother, James Wiley of Shallowater, Texas; grandchildren, Chris Rankin, Lucas Fisher, Eric Rankin, Cameron Rankin, Keith Rankin, Scott Rankin, Stephanie Polley, Steven Butler, Jeffrey Fritz, Chris Hortin, Jason Kolohe and Aaron Czeizinger; and eleven great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the or .
