Virginia Beach, Va. - Mr. Joe Mason White, Sr. of Virginia Beach, Va., formerly of Dover, Del., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.
Joe was born in 1934 in Brewton, Ala. to the late Henry E. White and the late Bertha Jones Carroll. He graduated from T.R. Miller High School in 1953 and was part of the 1952 State High School Basketball Championship team. He went on to play basketball at Louisiana State University.
In addition to his parents; Joe was preceded in death by brothers, Charles Carroll, Dr. Edward L. White, and Irwin E. "Bill" Westheimer; sister, Maude Berger; as well his legal guardians, Mattie and Henry Ryles.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Barbara Goode White; his children, Joe M. White, Jr. (Kelly) of Conowingo, Md., Kimberly White Lasater (Tom) of Broadway, N.C., Jill Gregory Nedwick of Ellington, Conn., Daniel E. White (Sarah) of Blacksburg, Va.; 15 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
A memorial service and interment will be held July 2, 2020 at the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, Va. For further information, please visit https://www.hollomon-brown.com/obituaries
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 2, 2020