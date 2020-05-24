HARRINGTON â€" John A. â€œJackâ€� Bradley Jr. passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the Bayhealth-Sussex Campus, surrounded by his family. Jack was born on a farm near Andrewville, the oldest son of John A. and Beatrice Bradley. He lived his entire life in the Andrewville/Farmington area.
Jack worked for the DuPont Company for over 40 years, before retiring. He was a lifelong member of the Farmington Fire Company where he was past chief. He also spent many years as a member of the Fire Police, which he dearly loved. Jack was known as a hard worker and able to fix anything. He also loved being around his family, especially teasing and joking around. In his later years, he enjoyed going on cruises which he went on several.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his wife Faye, in 2013, after 62 years of marriage. He was also preceded in death by his two sisters, Elizabeth and Jewell.
He is survived by his daughter, Donna Faye (John) Carter; son, John E. (Margo) Bradley; four grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; two brothers, William and Frank; and a sister, Jean.
Due to the recommendations imposed by the CDC and the State of Delaware concerning gatherings, services for Jack will be private and by the immediate family only. Jack will be laid to rest beside his bride Faye in Hollywood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Jackâ€™s memory be made to the Farmington Fire Co., 20920 S. DuPont Hwy, Farmington, DE 19950.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, please visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to express or send condolences.
Published in Delaware State News on May 24, 2020.