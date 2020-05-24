As a young supervisor for DuPont I was fortunate to work with Jack in the Wastewater Treatment area. Jack was always there for me and helping me get through some pretty rough times. Jack could be counted on to give me his full support no matter what and was always ready to let me know what was on his mind, good or bad. He mentored me and we always had each others back. Jack was a special person and I will always remember that special smile. RIP my friend

Steve J. Owens

Coworker