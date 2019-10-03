Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Dr. John A. Gilmore. View Sign Service Information Rogers Funeral Home 301 Lakeview Avenue Milford , DE 19963 (302)-422-4025 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Lewes Presbyterian 133 Kings Hwy. Lewes , DE View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Lewes Presbyterian 133 Kings Hwy. Lewes , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Milford - On October 1, 2019, Rev. Dr. John A. Gilmore, peacefully went home to be with the Lord.

He was born on September 12, 1938 in Belfast, Ireland while his late mother Esther Gilmore was visiting family.

At six months old Rev. Gilmore traveled to Philadelphia where he grew up.

Rev. Gilmore earned his Bachelor's Degree while attending Central High School in Philadelphia, before achieving a Bachelor's in Education from Temple University. He was called to the ministry and earned a Bachelor's of Divinity from Conwell School of Theology, and then a Master's of Theology from Princeton Seminary. Rev. Gilmore finally received an Honorary Doctor of Divinity, from Christian University of America, Monroe, La. in 2006.

He started his ministry as a Pastor in 1965 at First Presbyterian, in Grenlock, N.J., and then to First Presbyterian in Ambler, Pa., where he served as Associate Pastor. After that, he served Oxford Presbyterian as a Pastor, before coming to the First Presbyterian Church in Milford, where he served from 1979 to 1997.

Upon retirement Rev. Gilmore served as Interim Pastor at Presbyterian churches in Ocean City, Md., Georgetown and Cool Spring Churches, New Castle, and Dover. He also served at Milford Hospital in Chaplain Services and Lewes Presbyterian on the Pastoral Care Staff.

Rev. Gilmore served on Board of Directors and Board of Trustees for Presbyterian Homes, Inc. from the mid 1970s to 2000. He also volunteered much of his time to various school committees, Lewes after school programs, and Habitat for Humanity.

He enjoyed reading, traveling, and spending time at his family's Cottage in Fenwick Island.

Rev. Gilmore is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sylvia Gilmore. He is also survived by his children, Greg Gilmore and his wife Dana, Brenda Villa and he husband Carlos, and Kevin Gilmore and his wife Heidi, five grandchildren, Wesley, Casey, Elle, Alayna and Brynn; and one great granddaughter, Ryleigh.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Esther; his brother, Robert Gilmore; and his sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Thibault.

The family will receive visitors at Lewes Presbyterian, 133 Kings Hwy., Lewes, DE 19958, from 12 noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 with a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. Reception to follow in fellowship hall.

Flowers may be sent or donations may be made to Community Bible Study International – Ireland, 790 Stout Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80924-3804, or Sussex County Habitat for Humanity, P.O. Box 759, Georgetown, DE 19947, or Lewes Presbyterian Church, 133 Kings Hwy. Lewes, DE 19958.

