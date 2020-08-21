John A. Malamon, 69
FELTON - On August 19, 2020, John A. Malamon peacefully passed away with his family by his side at his residence.
He was born on January 14, 1951, in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late John and Catherine Malamon.
John graduated with a B.S. degree from the University of Maryland, and a graduate degree from Wilmington University.
Mr. Malamon honorably served our country in the Airforce for 20 years and also the N.C.I.S., retiring after 33 years of service.
He was a loyal lifetime member of the V.F.W. 3238 in Camden, Del.
John was an avid fly fisherman and enjoyed trophy rock fishing in the Chesapeake Bay.
He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Angela Malamon. John is also survived by his children, William Malamon and his wife Sylvia, John Malamon and his wife Julie Anne, and Jessica Clow Clark; his grandchildren, Nick, Maya, Lucy, Leif, Cailin, Jaxson, Brynn, Colton, and Cameron; and his siblings, Patricia Knecht and her husband Charles, James Malamon, and Margaret Healy and her husband Craig.
The family will receive visitors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Rogers Funeral Home, 301 Lakeview Ave, Milford. Please bring a mask as they will be required.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Monday at Delaware Veterans Cemetery in Millsboro.
In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to V.F.W. Post 3238, 166 Old Camden Road, Camden, DE 19934.
For condolences please visit www.rogersfhmilford.com