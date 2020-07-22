1/1
Dr. John Alexander Johnson Forest Jr.
1925 - 2020
Dr. John Alexander
Johnson Forest, Jr.
DOVER - Dr. John Alexander Johnson Forest, Jr. passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Delaware Veteran's Home, Milford. Dr. Forest battled Parkinsons's Disease for 15 years and was a resident of the Veterans Home since May 2019.
Dr. Forest was born July 2, 1925 in Milford, Delaware to the late John A. J. Forest, Sr. and Hester Sipple Forest. The Sipple family lived in or near Milford for many generations and can trace its lineage on Delmarva to 1636.
He graduated from Milford High School in 1942 and attended University of Delaware for 1 semester. In 1942, he joined the United States Army Specialized Training Program (ASTP) and was assigned to study engineering at the University of Maine. ASTP was a program designed to train gifted recruits as officers. However, the program was terminated and the recruits were assigned to infantry training. Dr. Forest was assigned to the Yankee Division and trained at Camp Forrest in Tennessee.
During WWII, he landed at Cherbourg, France. He was injured and recuperated in England. Then, he was sent to the Ardennes Region of France to fight in the Battle of the Bulge. He was awarded two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star for his military service.
After the military, he continued his education at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN and Temple Medical School, in Philadelphia. He completed his internship at St. Christopher's Hospital in Philadelphia and was a Fellow at Wilmington Hospital.
Dr. Forest was the 1st Board Certified Pediatrician south of the canal. He was licensed to practice medicine in DE, PA and FL and also as a Medical Examiner. In 1957, he founded his Dover practice which quickly thrived due to the baby boom and shortage of doctors. Over time, his partners included Dr. William Leitzinger, Dr. Walter Omans and Dr. Stephen Schlesinger. Dr. Forest was also the Staff Pediatrician of Stockley Center near Georgetown, DE.
In 1984, Dr. Forest retired from private practice to accept a position with the State of Delaware as Chief of the Bureau of Personal Health Services. He established clinics for early screening of childhood disabilities including special clinics for infants, therapies for developmentally delayed children, pediatric cardiology clinics, expanded neurology clinics and other resources for young adults with physical or mental handicaps.
Dr. Forest was very active in medical planning and oversight. His various appointments included: DE Institute of Medical Education and Research (DIMER), DE Board of Nursing Home Administrators, DE Healthcare Resources Board, Child Death and Stillborn Review Commission, and the Advisory Council of Alcoholism, Drug Abuse, and Mental Health. He was a past President and an Emeritus Fellow of the Academy of Pediatrics. In 1994 he was honored in a resolution passed by the DE House of Representatives commending his service to the children of Delaware.
He was a member and Church Elder of the Presbyterian Church in Dover.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Emerson Forest in 2017.
He is survived by his children, John A.J. Forest, III and his wife Pam of Minden, NV, William Forest and his wife Debbie of Felton, Ramsey Forest of Dover and Amy Dubois and her husband Jean-Jacques of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren, Becky Luse and her husband Kendrick, Robert Forest, Andrew Forest, Audrey, Samuel, Sophie, and Leo Dubois; great grandchildren, Emerson and Eloise Luse.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a much later date when COVID transmission is not an issue. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the Delaware Veterans Home at 100 Delaware Veterans Blvd., Milford, DE 19963.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at http://www.torbertfuneral.com



Published in Delaware State News on Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear about the loss of your loved one, Dr. Forest. My younger sister was his first patient on October 4, 1957. She was born 3 months premature weighing only two and a half pounds. Dr. Forest took such good care of her which attributed to her being with us to this day. He was also the doctor for my 3 children. He was such a caring and loving person. May God give you comfort at this time.
Dorthulia Bradley
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss sending our prayers for the family. Dr Forest was a wonderful person I had him as my Dr back in 1956 and I had him for my son and daughter back in 1975 and 1978.
Vanessa Johnson Seeney
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
f it were not for you. I would not have lived. There are no words for my gratitude, respect and admiration
BARBARA WILLIAMS
Friend
July 22, 2020
My mom loved Dr Forest !! I was pretty sickly ad a baby and he was always wonderful my mom said late at night on weekends it did not matter he was always helpful and caring??
Robin Beatty(Caldwell)
Friend
July 22, 2020
I'll be 52 in August; he was my doctor until I left for college in 1985. I drew a LOT of pictures for him when I was little and he kept them all in my medical chart. My condolences to the family.
Kelly Schermerhorn
July 22, 2020
The finest MD I ever met, bar none!!!
Dorene L. Petrosky, PhD
Friend
July 22, 2020
I was a patient of Dr Forest's way back in the day. I may even have been one of their first patients!

I remember him as a young child and remember him fondly. All the Drs in that office - Leitzinger, Omans and Schlesinger - were nothing but great. Truly caring Doctors who helped me get through the passing of my Dad when I was only 11.

Dr Forest will be missed.

Andy Bogus
Friend
July 22, 2020
Dr. Forest was my pediatrician and at the age of 63 I remember him as a nice man who always made me feel comfortable. I remember he made a few house calls to our home. Things sure have changed. My sympathies to his family.
Helen Widder Flood
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
Dr. Forest why is my brother and my doctor until we were 18. It was a wonderful pediatrician. My mother and father had such confidence in him. So sorry for your loss!
Valerie Scott Benton
Friend
July 22, 2020
What a wonderful doctor he was. He gave so much to this world. Praying for his family.
Karen Hill
Friend
July 22, 2020
Dr Forest was a wonderful and kind man. He was great with our daughter when she was little. He had a special way with children.
My Mother took my little brother to him not too long after he had established his practice. I still have his written description of the diagnosis of the heart problem my brother would eventually die from...they could not fix those in 1958.
God bless him for all his good work.
Norma Holloway
