I’m so sorry to hear about the loss of your loved one, Dr. Forest. My younger sister was his first patient on October 4, 1957. She was born 3 months premature weighing only two and a half pounds. Dr. Forest took such good care of her which attributed to her being with us to this day. He was also the doctor for my 3 children. He was such a caring and loving person. May God give you comfort at this time.

Dorthulia Bradley

Acquaintance