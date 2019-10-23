SEAFORD - John Allen Sherman passed away on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford.
He was born on Dec. 29, 1969 in Seaford, the son of the late Donald Messick and Millicent Cora Sherman.
John was a faithful Pittsburg Steelers, Baltimore Orioles and NASCAR fan. He loved driving his four by four truck, listening to country music and spending time with his friends. He has finally been reunited with his mother and little brother.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Roger Sherman.
John was laid to rest on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at St. Johnstown Cemetery in Greenwood.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home – Fleischauer Chapel, Greenwood. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 23, 2019