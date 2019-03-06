Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Milford - On March 2, 2019, John B. Caldwell, went home to be with the Lord.

John was born on Sept. 18, 1934, in Spangler, Pa., to the late Robert and Mary Caldwell. He graduated from Spangler High School in 1952. After high school he held numerous jobs including Air Products, Inc. in Allentown, Pa.

John honorably served our country in the Navy Reserves from 1953 to 1961, being deployed several times.

He received a B.S. degree from Indiana University of PA and an M.S. degree in counselor education from Southern Illinois University. He completed advanced course work from Penn State, University of Delaware and Salisbury State.

John initially taught at Brush Valley elementary school in PA, where he served as building principal in addition to his classroom responsibilities. He was a supervisor of the Head Start Program.

After moving to Delaware in 1966, he taught math and science at Milford Middle Schools, served as a visiting teacher, transportation supervisor, elementary school counselor, and was a certified school psychologist.

John served the Milford school district for 28 years, the Lake Forest district for three years, and was an adjunct faculty for Wilmington University for three years.

Mr. Caldwell was a member of the Spangler, PA Fire Company since 1950 where he served as fire chief for three years. He was a member of the Slaughter Beach Memorial Fire Company for 52 years.

John enjoyed singing and was a member with the First State Harmonizers. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Milford, the Milford Chamber of Commerce, Temple 9 Masonic Lodge, and was the owner and operator of Wings and Waves Travel Agency for 17 years.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judith S. Caldwell. He is also survived by his sons, John R. Caldwell and his wife Michele, and Jeffrey T. Caldwell and his wife Patricia; his grandchildren, Bethany Miles and her husband Kyle, Aaron Caldwell and his wife Megan, Kaelin, Kiera, and Brianne; and his brother, Richard H. Caldwell and his wife Janice.

John was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Thelma Eddinger.

The family will receive visitors at Rogers Funeral Home, 301 Lakeview Ave., Milford, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019. A funeral service will be held at The First Presbyterian Church, 101 S. Walnut St., Milford on Saturday at 11 a.m. Interment Milford Community Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to The First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 172, Milford, DE 19963.

