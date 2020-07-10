John Bradley, 72
MILLSBORO - John Bradley of Millsboro departed this life on Friday July 3, 2020 at Christiana Hospital.
He leaves to cherish his lovely wife, Cornelia Bradley; eight sons, Bryan Bradley, Thurman Hopkins, Timothy Holloman, Steven Holloman, Ellis Holloman, William Hopkins, Anthony Hopkins, and L.D.; five daughters, Paula Cannon, Bevelene Holloman, Evelyn Allen, Anayah Bradley, and Ayanna Bradley; four sisters, Fairy (Philip) Thomas, Carol (Larry) Snead, Doretha (Adolph) Shaw, and Deborah; two brothers, Willie (Sarah) James, Rufus Cave.
Celebration of life service will be on Monday July 13, 2020 at St. John 2nd Baptist Church, 26602 Mt. Joy Rd., Millsboro at 12 noon. Family and friends may visit two hours prior to service.
To offer words of comfort or sign the guest book visit http://www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com
. Professional service entrusted by Bennie Smith, Millsboro.