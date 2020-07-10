1/1
John Bradley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Bradley, 72
MILLSBORO - John Bradley of Millsboro departed this life on Friday July 3, 2020 at Christiana Hospital.
He leaves to cherish his lovely wife, Cornelia Bradley; eight sons, Bryan Bradley, Thurman Hopkins, Timothy Holloman, Steven Holloman, Ellis Holloman, William Hopkins, Anthony Hopkins, and L.D.; five daughters, Paula Cannon, Bevelene Holloman, Evelyn Allen, Anayah Bradley, and Ayanna Bradley; four sisters, Fairy (Philip) Thomas, Carol (Larry) Snead, Doretha (Adolph) Shaw, and Deborah; two brothers, Willie (Sarah) James, Rufus Cave.
Celebration of life service will be on Monday July 13, 2020 at St. John 2nd Baptist Church, 26602 Mt. Joy Rd., Millsboro at 12 noon. Family and friends may visit two hours prior to service.
To offer words of comfort or sign the guest book visit http://www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional service entrusted by Bennie Smith, Millsboro.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
St. John 2nd Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
St. John 2nd Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
30587 E Dupont Hwy
Millsboro, DE 19966
(302) 934-9019
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved