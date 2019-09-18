Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John C. "Jack" Shield. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Viewing 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 View Map Burial 2:00 PM Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery Millsboro , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ROCK HALL, Md. - John C. "Jack" Shield passed away peacefully on September 13, 2019 at the home of his oldest daughter in Red Lion, Pa., with his wife Pat by his side.

Jack was born in Vineland, N.J., February 12, 1937, the son of Edward and Dorothy Shield who emigrated from Sunderland, England and arrived in the United States on Ellis Island in New York, October 24, 1929, the day the Stock Market crashed, and the Great Depression began.

Jack graduated from Vineland High School in New Jersey in 1955 where he met the love of his life, Patricia C. Sheppard. Upon graduation he enlisted in the

Jack began his second aviation career as a Flight Instructor and then General Manager of Flight Safety International in New Castle, Del. Feeling the need to be back in the pilot seat, Jack went on to fly corporate jets for U.S. Healthcare and then Aetna Healthcare until retirement in 2002.

Jack and Pat loved boating on the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries. Jack restored numerous boats over the years including his pride and joy, a 1972, 42-foot Chris Craft Commander. Jack was also a talented artist and singer. He was a member of the Community Singers and Singing Players and had roles in Fiddler on the Roof, Kismet, and as Captain von Trapp in the Sound of Music.

Jack is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia C. (Sheppard) Shield; three children, Jacqueline Lauer (husband Tim) of Red Lion, Pa., Diane Rinehart (husband Carl) of Coldwater, Miss., and Jeffrey Shield of Dover; four grandchildren, John Patrick Rinehart (wife Jennifer) of Senatobia, Miss., Jacob Lauer (wife Nichole) of Bury Saint Edmunds, England, Mathew Lauer of Baltimore, Md., and Gabrielle Orlando of Lumberton, N.J.; and four great grandchildren, Jacqulyn, Roy and Jaela Porter and Hailey Rinehart, of Senatobia, Miss.

Friends are invited to the viewing from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. at the Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming, DE 19934.

Burial with military honors at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro, Del. is scheduled for 2 p.m.

