Service Information Faries Funeral Home 29 South Main Street Smyrna , DE 19977 (302)-653-8816 Viewing 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Faries Funeral Home 29 South Main Street Smyrna , DE View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Faries Funeral Home 29 South Main Street Smyrna , DE View Map

SMYRNA - John "Jackie" Carl Caldwell, Sr. passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019.

Jackie was born on June 6, 1966 in Dover, the son of the late Rita J. Caldwell and Pop Caldwell of Smyrna.

He retired after a long career with the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC). Jackie was a Life Member and Past President of Citizen's Hose Fire Company No. 1 and a member of Harmony Lodge of Smyrna.

Jackie was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed his time in the outdoors. He also enjoyed watching his beloved Pittsburg Steelers, Atlanta Braves and loved playing softball in his spare time.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother, Timothy Givenni.

In addition to his father, he is survived by loving wife of 29 years, Renee; his daughter, Ashley; his son, J.C. and his wife Paige; two grandchildren, Robert and Ellee; his sister, Robin Beatty; his brother, Michael Givenni; and many extended family.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Faries Funeral Chapel, located at 29 South Main Street in Smyrna. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Templeville Cemetery.

Condolence letters may be sent by visiting





Published in NewsZapDE on May 22, 2019

