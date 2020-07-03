1/1
John "Jack" Carpenter
MILFORD - On June 30, 2020, John "Jack" Carpenter peacefully passed away at Foulk Manor South.
He was born on February 13, 1939 in Milford, DE to the late Fisher and Thelma Carpenter.
Jack graduated from Milford High School, class of 1957.
He started working by helping his father at Carpenter's Excavating, then at Boulevard Electric, and as a Truck Broker at Lady Bug Lines. His last business venture was that he held contracts for car services Pilots Association for Bay & River Delaware.
Jack honorably served our country in the Army National Guard being called out for the storm of 1962 and the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Mr. Carpenter was a member of the Milford Elks and the Milford Jaycees.
Jack volunteered for many years at the Dover Air Mobility Command Museum, and enjoyed giving tours to elementary field trips to the museum.
He loved going out on the Chesapeake, on his boat the "Ali-Meg".
Jack is survived by his wife of 58 years, Taube Carpenter. He is also survived by his daughters, Jodie Sleva and her husband Bob, Jr., and Jackie Maloney and her husband Randy; his grandchildren, Alison and Morgan Sleva, and Meghan Sholin and Brittani Keily; and six great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held this Friday June 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Milford Community Cemetery.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Foulk Manor.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Foulk Manor South, 407 Foulk Road, Wilmington, DE 19803, or to the Air Mobility Command Museum, 1301 Heritage Road, Dover AFB, DE 19902-5301.
For condolences please visit www.rogersfhmilford.com



Published in Delaware State News on Jul. 3, 2020.
