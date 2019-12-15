HARRINGTON - John Charles Mitchell passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Milford Genesis Center. He was born Sept. 3, 1935, the youngest of eight children born to John and Emma (Joseph) Mitchell.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and four sisters.
John retired from Kirby and Holloway, Meat Provisions Company of Harrington after 44 years. Previous to that he had worked for Mr. Russell Kirby as a groomer for his harness horses.
John was a lifelong resident of Harrington; he had many friends at the Stargate Restaurant where he enjoyed many of his meals.
He is survived by his sister, Gladys Austin of Milford; his caregivers, niece Debbie and Tim Coverdale of Ellendale; along with many loving nieces and nephews.
In honoring John's wishes, there will be a private grave side service at Whites Chapel in Milton.
For condolences please visit www.rogersfhmilford.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 15, 2019