DOVER - John Cordell Hull August passed away at home on May 10, 2020 surrounded by his loving family and friends.
He is survived by the love of his life, Joyce August; his beloved sister in Florida, Dorothy Groff; and sister-in-law, Carmela August.
He was a loving father to Roseann, John, Debbie, Jimmy, and Susan.
Preceded in death by Teddy, Douglas, Pat, Frank, and Warren August.
He was a cherished grandfather to 12 grandchildren and five great grandchildren; and a cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service will be held at Faries Funeral Home, 29 S. Main Street in Smyrna, Friday May, 15 2020 at 2 p.m. Receiving hours are from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in limited numbers. A live webcast of the service can be viewed starting at 2 p.m. by visiting the Faries Funeral Directors and Crematorium, Inc. Facebook page.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.fariesfuneralhome.com
Published in Delaware State News on May 13, 2020.