John Cordell Hull August
DOVER - John Cordell Hull August passed away at home on May 10, 2020 surrounded by his loving family and friends.
He is survived by the love of his life, Joyce August; his beloved sister in Florida, Dorothy Groff; and sister-in-law, Carmela August.
He was a loving father to Roseann, John, Debbie, Jimmy, and Susan.
Preceded in death by Teddy, Douglas, Pat, Frank, and Warren August.
He was a cherished grandfather to 12 grandchildren and five great grandchildren; and a cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service will be held at Faries Funeral Home, 29 S. Main Street in Smyrna, Friday May, 15 2020 at 2 p.m. Receiving hours are from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in limited numbers. A live webcast of the service can be viewed starting at 2 p.m. by visiting the Faries Funeral Directors and Crematorium, Inc. Facebook page.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.fariesfuneralhome.com



Published in Delaware State News on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
08:00 - 01:00 PM
Faries Funeral Home
MAY
15
Funeral service
02:00 PM
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Faries Funeral Home
29 South Main Street
Smyrna, DE 19977
(302) 653-8816
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 13, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the August Family for the loss of your loved one, John Cordell Hull, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
