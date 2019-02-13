HARTLY - John David Kesler passed away Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John David Kesler.
John was born on Feb. 21, 1935 in Jefferson, Ga., son of the late Randall and Grace Todd Kesler.
He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army and was a Korean War veteran. He later worked as a security guard at Wesley College until his retirement.
John is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Peggy Kesler; his children, Lori Sherman, Penny Grafton, Michael Kesler, Jonie Kesler, Jeff Kesler; three grandchildren; and three great grandchildren; stepchildren, Darrell Stevens, Dwayne Stevens, Jody Fennell, Ulises Alvarado, Jr.; nine step grandchildren; and 15 step great grandchildren.
Service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at the Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, where visitation will be one hour earlier. Burial to follow in Sharon Hills Memorial Park, Dover.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Faith Life Ministries Building Fund, 418 Rosedale Lane, Dover, DE 19904.
Letters of condolences can be via www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 13, 2019