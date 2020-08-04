John E. Lacy, 76
FELTON - John E. Lacy passed away on July 30, 2020 at Kent General Hospital.
Mr. Lacy was a 20 year veteran of the United States Air Force, where he worked in personnel. While he was serving in the military, he worked for Confidential Services in Lewes, where he worked part time and eventually went full time, working security and private investigations. He enjoyed going fishing. He had a lifetime commitment in volunteering to help veterans, staying involved with the VFW and the Cooties. He was an avid reader and loved history and sports. Most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Mr. Lacy is survived by his wife of 51 years, Janet M. (Baker) Lacy; his daughter Kristin Bloom and her husband John of Ellendale; his sister Carolyn L. Morley and her husband Bob of Richmond, TX; his granddaughter Stephanie Marsh and great granddaughters Kaidyn, Jaeda, Aniya and Gabriella; his grandson Kevin Marsh and his wife Jessy and great granddaughter Paxton; his grandson Justin Bloom and family and granddaughter Amber Carmichael and family; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Thomas G. Lacy, who passed away in 1986.
There will be a funeral service (by invitation only due to COVID-19) at 11:00 A.M Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming, DE 19934 where there will be a viewing from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. Wednesday (by invitation only due to COVID-19). A public graveside service will be 1:00 P.M. Wednesday at Hopkins Cemetery, 6910 Hopkins Cemetery Road, Felton, DE 19943.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Milford VFW Post #6483, 77 Veterans Circle, Milford, DE 19963.
