LINCOLN - John E. Muncey passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at his home. He was born in Wyoming, Delaware, the son of the late Earl W. and Lena S. (Ziegler) Muncey.

John was a supervisor for Milford Fertilizer at the Lewes and Seaford plant for 42 years, retiring in 2007.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Earl W. Muncey, Jr.; and sister, Earlene F. Rodriquez.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Gail S. (Rider) Muncey; children, Shirley A. Ryan (Joe) of Lewes, John E. Muncey, Jr. of Laurel, Jeffrey A. Muncey of Ellendale, Debra L. Morris (Edward) of Milford and Joseph E. Muncey (Susan) of Lincoln; grandchildren, Joseph E. Muncey, Jr., John T. Muncey, Jordon A. Dutton and Chelsea Cathcart; and three great grandchildren; siblings, Lorraine Ferrer (Fred) of Frederica, Nedra Driggers of Goose Creek, S.C., Ureita Rife of Dover and Susan Muncey of Hartly.

Funeral services will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front St., Milford, where friends may call after 12 p.m. Interment will be in Barratts Chapel Cemetery, Frederica.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of John E. Muncey to Habitat for Humanity or the .

The family wishes to thank John's caregivers, Robin and Nancy and other staff from Compassionate Care Hospice.



