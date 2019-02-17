Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Edward Colligan. View Sign

FELTON - John Edward Colligan passed away, Jan. 11, 2019 at the Delaware Hospice Center, Milford.

Mr. Colligan was born Nov. 15, 1951 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to the late John Edward Colligan and Audrey Thorne Arnott.

He worked for the Delaware Department of Corrections for 15 years retiring in 2017. Mr. Colligan loved fishing and bowling, but especially spending time with his grandchildren. He also loved to watch Dominic playing baseball, baking with Mackenzie and fishing with Leah. Mr. Colligan was a member of Friends of Bombay Hook.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Lori Milbrandt; and brother, Douglas Colligan.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Peggy Colligan of Felton; son, Brian Colligan of Felton; daughter, Meghan Colligan Woffard of San Antonio, Texas; sisters-in-laws, Rosemary McKinney Wenig, Joann Formisano; and best friend of 52 years, Gerrie Joyce; grandchildren, Salis and Dominic Woffard and Leah and Mackenzie Colligan.

Services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at the Kingdom of Promise Fellowship Church, 18907 Maranatha Way, Bridgeville, DE 19933.

Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at





FELTON - John Edward Colligan passed away, Jan. 11, 2019 at the Delaware Hospice Center, Milford.Mr. Colligan was born Nov. 15, 1951 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to the late John Edward Colligan and Audrey Thorne Arnott.He worked for the Delaware Department of Corrections for 15 years retiring in 2017. Mr. Colligan loved fishing and bowling, but especially spending time with his grandchildren. He also loved to watch Dominic playing baseball, baking with Mackenzie and fishing with Leah. Mr. Colligan was a member of Friends of Bombay Hook.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Lori Milbrandt; and brother, Douglas Colligan.He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Peggy Colligan of Felton; son, Brian Colligan of Felton; daughter, Meghan Colligan Woffard of San Antonio, Texas; sisters-in-laws, Rosemary McKinney Wenig, Joann Formisano; and best friend of 52 years, Gerrie Joyce; grandchildren, Salis and Dominic Woffard and Leah and Mackenzie Colligan.Services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at the Kingdom of Promise Fellowship Church, 18907 Maranatha Way, Bridgeville, DE 19933.Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close