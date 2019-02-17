FELTON - John Edward Colligan passed away, Jan. 11, 2019 at the Delaware Hospice Center, Milford.
|
Mr. Colligan was born Nov. 15, 1951 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to the late John Edward Colligan and Audrey Thorne Arnott.
He worked for the Delaware Department of Corrections for 15 years retiring in 2017. Mr. Colligan loved fishing and bowling, but especially spending time with his grandchildren. He also loved to watch Dominic playing baseball, baking with Mackenzie and fishing with Leah. Mr. Colligan was a member of Friends of Bombay Hook.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Lori Milbrandt; and brother, Douglas Colligan.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Peggy Colligan of Felton; son, Brian Colligan of Felton; daughter, Meghan Colligan Woffard of San Antonio, Texas; sisters-in-laws, Rosemary McKinney Wenig, Joann Formisano; and best friend of 52 years, Gerrie Joyce; grandchildren, Salis and Dominic Woffard and Leah and Mackenzie Colligan.
Services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at the Kingdom of Promise Fellowship Church, 18907 Maranatha Way, Bridgeville, DE 19933.
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 17, 2019