John 'Teflon John'
Eskridge, 70
BRIDGEVILLE - John "Teflon John" Eskridge was taken home by the lord on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, surrounded by his loving family and friends after fighting a hard battle with cancer.
He was the son of the late Roland T. II and Ruth Ann Hurlock Eskridge. He was blessed with two sets of parents. He lost his mother, Ruth before he was a year old and was raised by hjs parents, John L. and Effie Chaffinch.
John worked for Calvin Wheatly with Ronald Jefferson who was like a brother for about 30 years. He also did Karaoke with his daughter for 16 years, "Full House Karaoke".
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Kay Eskridge; his sister, Rosalie Pace (Don); children, Brent Webb (Marianne), Michelle Sherman (Roger) Harrington, Paula Elston (Rodney) Harrington, Effie Malec Koc (Muhammad), John L. Horseman and Don Horseman; grandchildren, Tina, Nicholas, Amanda, Kayla, Kristen, Jenna, Abbie, Cora and Leena; along with several great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Bethel Worship Center, 26638 Sussex Hwy., Seaford at 1 p.m. Viewing will be from 12 to 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers make donations to the Bethel Worship Center.
.