John F. â€œJohnnyâ€� Walton III of Peru, went running into the arms of Jesus, his Savior, early Sunday morning, June 21, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital, Ft. Wayne. He was born June 25, 1988 in Chattanooga, Tenn. to John F. and Susanne K. (Scholz) Walton.
Johnny was a very special young man; he touched the lives of all who knew him. He loved his church with all of his heart. He enjoyed singing in the choir, helping anyone in need, especially handicapped people, and sharing Jesus with everyone he met. Johnny loved his Savior Jesus Christ first and foremost, and he also loved his country, being raised as a military kid. He was truly an encouragement and a joy to his family and all who knew him. He was blessed to help take care of his grandparents for the last 15 years. He worked at Bona Vista, Peru, and was a member of Oakdale Baptist Church.
Surviving family include his parents, John F. and Susanne K. (Scholz) Walton of Peru; his sisters, Faith J. Walton of Peru, Ind. and Sarah (Matt) Walton-Lee of San Antonio, Texas. He is also survived by two nephews, Mitchell Patton Lee and MacAuliffe Pershing Lee; his grandparents, Raymond C. Scholz, Peru, Ind.; and John F. and Mary E. Walton Sr. of Magnolia, Del. Several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive him and one uncle, Neal J. Scholz of Peru.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Oakdale Baptist Church, 348 Chili Ave., Peru, Ind. with Pastors Mark Booth and Eric Stovall officiating. Burial will follow in Ever Rest Memorial Park Cemetery in Logansport. Visitation was held from 6 p.m. â€" 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Riverview Funeral Home, 421 W. Canal Street, Peru, Ind.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to CEF of 6-County, 1445 W. Hoosier Boulevard, Peru, IN 46970 in Johnnyâ€™s honor. Riverview Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. www.riverviewfhperu.com
Johnny was a very special young man; he touched the lives of all who knew him. He loved his church with all of his heart. He enjoyed singing in the choir, helping anyone in need, especially handicapped people, and sharing Jesus with everyone he met. Johnny loved his Savior Jesus Christ first and foremost, and he also loved his country, being raised as a military kid. He was truly an encouragement and a joy to his family and all who knew him. He was blessed to help take care of his grandparents for the last 15 years. He worked at Bona Vista, Peru, and was a member of Oakdale Baptist Church.
Surviving family include his parents, John F. and Susanne K. (Scholz) Walton of Peru; his sisters, Faith J. Walton of Peru, Ind. and Sarah (Matt) Walton-Lee of San Antonio, Texas. He is also survived by two nephews, Mitchell Patton Lee and MacAuliffe Pershing Lee; his grandparents, Raymond C. Scholz, Peru, Ind.; and John F. and Mary E. Walton Sr. of Magnolia, Del. Several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive him and one uncle, Neal J. Scholz of Peru.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Oakdale Baptist Church, 348 Chili Ave., Peru, Ind. with Pastors Mark Booth and Eric Stovall officiating. Burial will follow in Ever Rest Memorial Park Cemetery in Logansport. Visitation was held from 6 p.m. â€" 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Riverview Funeral Home, 421 W. Canal Street, Peru, Ind.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to CEF of 6-County, 1445 W. Hoosier Boulevard, Peru, IN 46970 in Johnnyâ€™s honor. Riverview Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. www.riverviewfhperu.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 25, 2020.