WYOMING - John Francis Nagyiski, Jr. passed away, Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Kent General Hospital.

Mr. Nagyiski was born Feb. 7, 1939 in Iselin, N.J. to the late John Francis Nagyiski, Sr. and Theresa Vari Nagyiski.

He served in the United States Army. Mr. Nagyiski worked as a line worker for General Foods before becoming a self-employed farmer and also worked for Precision Landscaping and Lawncare for the last five years. John was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, he enjoyed Farm and Estate sales, and was a farmer for many years. He also enjoyed commercial crabbing, John Deere Tractors and was involved with the Boy Scouts. He had many friends at the Modern Maturity Center where he played cards and attended many events. He was also involved with the Dover German American Club. His true passion was spending time with his grandchildren and family at picnics and gatherings.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, George and Richard.

He is survived by his sons, Kevin and his fiancé, Vicky Dixon of Greensboro, Md., Michael and Brian both of Hartly; daughters, Karen of Wyoming, Anna Klein and her husband John of Irmo, S.C., Sharon Purcell-Ponsell of Felton, Donna Zuk and her husband Jerry of Summersville, S.C., Lori of Dover, Debbie and her fiance Harry Otto of Marydel and Natavia Minett and her husband Chris of Dover; brothers, Robert and his wife Barbara of Clayton and Gerald and his wife Diane of Hartly; grandchildren, Jessica, Brandi, Matthew, Nicholas, Kyle, Kristen, Sean, Samantha, Erica, Jonathon, Christopher, Carissa, Brandon, Jade, Kirsten, Kaitlyn; great grandson, Aaron; and great granddaughter, Lilly; his best friend, Mike Fruscione of Hartly; and his former wife, Anna May Nagyiski of Hartly.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening. Interment will be in Holy Cross Catholic Church Cemetery, Dover.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Hartly Fire Company, or a .

