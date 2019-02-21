Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John H. Wieczoreck. View Sign

John Harry Wieczoreck passed away at his home near Chestertown, MD on Saturday, February 16, 2019 following a brief illness.

John was born on March 17, 1944 during a snow storm in Jersey City, NJ. He was the son of Harry and Matilda (nee Zydel) Wiecoreck. He was raised in Bogota, NJ and was graduated from Bogota High School in 1962. He then attended Glassboro State College (Rowan University) and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English in 1966. He married Ruthanne Watson in August of 1966 and began his teaching career that fall in South Jersey. In 1968, John entered the U.S.

In 1979, he met Juanita Slagle, of Chestertown, while living on his boat in Rock Hall. They were married for over 38 years, until his death.

John had a life-long passion for learning and teaching. While living the Philadelphia area, he continued his formal education at Glassboro State College and the University of Pennsylvania. He particularly loved the works of William Shakespeare, always striving to improve his knowledge and understanding of the bard. He participated in numerous Shakespeare colloquia at Fairleigh Dickinson University and programs sponsored by the National Endowment for the Humanities. In the late 1980s, John volunteered with the Philadelphia Area Repertory Theatre as a dramaturge, editing production scripts. He was especially proud of an eight-actor version of, 'The Taming of the Shrew,' created with Artistic Director Paul Wagar, and performed at the Folger Shakespeare Library.

John spent many years as an adjunct professor of English at Rowan University, Chesapeake College, and Delaware State University. His final years of teaching were with the Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning and the Chesapeake College Institute of Adult Learning. He loved researching topics that he wanted to teach and creating classes for to his students. His senior students were his favorites because they were always engaged in learning.

His interests also included classical music, particularly opera, movies of all eras and genres, theater, reading, and sailing. John belonged to as many as three book clubs during his retirement; he enjoyed many spirited discussions with friends and colleagues, and sharing good food and wine. He was an active member of the Rock Hall Yacht Club, where he could be found most Friday nights enjoying his favorite sauvignon blanc.

John is survived by his wife, Nita, daughter Jennifer Dwyer and husband David of Issaquah, WA, brother Arthur of Sebring, FL, sisters-in-law Chris Bigelow and husband Donnie of Chestertown, Wanda Woodall and husband George of Dover, DE, and brother-in-law Gilbert Slagle, III and wife Cynthia. He also leaves to remember him numerous nieces, nephews, colleagues, and friends.

A memorial service is being planned for late spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kent County Public Library, or Jonah Kent Bigelow at BB&T Bank, 22940 Jefferson Blvd., Smithsburg, MD 21783, or Shore Shakespeare Company, through the Mid-shore Community Foundation, Easton, MD.

