HARRINGTON - John Harrington passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 surrounded by family at Delaware Hospice Center. He was the son of Gary Harrington and the late Jeannette Harrington.
John worked as a mechanic for Proctor & Gamble Company for 35 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post #7, and a former member of the Harrington Moose.
John enjoyed being outdoors whether bass fishing, deer hunting when he could or watching football. He was a hardworking, humorous, honest man who would do anything for anyone. John enjoyed listening to the old style country music. He was liked by all and will be dearly missed by everyone.
In addition to his father, John is survived by his loving wife, Lorrie Harrington; son, Garrett L. Harrington Sr.; daughter, Kristin Harrington; brother, Gary "Punky" Harrington (Cheryl); sister, Gwen Thompson (Dickie); two grandchildren, Garrett, Jr., and Autumn Rose.
Celebration of Life Services will take place at Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 S. DuPont Hwy., Harrington, DE 19952, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 1 p.m. with a visitation for family and friends one hour prior.
Donations can be made to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patiots Way, Milford DE 19963, in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, Inc., Harrington. Visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to sign condolence book.
Published in NewsZapDE on July 7, 2019