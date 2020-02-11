FRANKFORD - John Henry Baine departed this earthly place and entered into eternal rest on Wednesday Jan. 29, 2020, at Nanticoke memorial Hospital in Seaford.
Celebration of life service will be held Saturday Feb. 15, 2020 at Trinity Holiness Church 34676 Delaware Ave Frankford, Delaware 19945 at 12 noon. Family and friends may visit two hours prior to service.
To offer words of comfort and sign guest book visit http://www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional service entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home. Seaford.
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 11, 2020