John Henry Baine

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
Service Information
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
437 North Front Street
Seaford, DE
19973
(302)-628-8280
Obituary
Send Flowers

FRANKFORD - John Henry Baine departed this earthly place and entered into eternal rest on Wednesday Jan. 29, 2020, at Nanticoke memorial Hospital in Seaford.
Celebration of life service will be held Saturday Feb. 15, 2020 at Trinity Holiness Church 34676 Delaware Ave Frankford, Delaware 19945 at 12 noon. Family and friends may visit two hours prior to service.
To offer words of comfort and sign guest book visit http://www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional service entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home. Seaford.
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 11, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.