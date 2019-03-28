Bowers Beach - John Herbert Donato passed away peacefully in his home, Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
John was born July 5, 1945, in Queens, N.Y., to the late, John and Alice (Gates) Donato. He served proudly in the United States Navy before beginning a career in plumbing. First in his own plumbing business, then teaching plumbing at Vo-Tech and Del Tech, ultimately retiring as the grounds and maintenance manager for the college.
John was a former member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge, Harrington and an avid golfer at Shawnee Country Club for many years. He also enjoyed playing cards, hunting and harness racing.
John is survived by his life partner of 18 years, Suzanne Orndorff; his three children, John Paul Donato and wife, Maryann, of Maryland, Denise Roy, of Dover and Vincent Donato, of Melbourne, Fla.; four sisters, Emily, Alice, Linda and Roseanne; two brothers, Timothy and Joseph; and grandchildren, Brooke, Bella, Bryce, Neva, Kaley, Jonathan, Timothy, Kristen, Christopher and Haley.
An informal Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, March 29, 2019, in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming; where family and friends may view from 2 to 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First State Animal/Kent County S.P.C.A., 32 Shelter Circle, Camden, DE 19934.
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 28, 2019