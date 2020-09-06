Rev. John J.
Desaulniers, 89
MILFORD - Rev. John J. Desaulniers died August 26, 2020 at Bayhealth Hospital in Milford, Delaware.
John was born June 16, 1931 in Boston, Massachusetts to Georges F. E. and Genevieve Catherine (Rowan) Desaulniers. The youngest of five, he graduated from Boston Latin School and entered the military, beginning his career during the Korean conflict and retiring as a Lt. Colonel after returning home from Vietnam.
John married Marilyn P. Adams February 12, 1953 and they had three children. Marilyn died October 22, 1973. John married Charlotte E. Murphy on August 26, 1978. He welcomed her five children into his heart as well.
After marrying Charlotte, John went to the Virginia Theological Seminary and spent over thirty years in the priesthood of the Episcopal Church, beginning his first pastoral ministry at Little Fork Episcopal Church in Rixeyville, Virginia, ultimately stepping down well past normal retirement from the ministry at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Camden, Delaware. John had a special way of filling the hearts of those he met in such a way as to enrich their lives, often creating lifelong friends.
John had a love for art, and was a hobby painter, musician, and writer. Many benefitted from his devotionals in church bulletins and emails. He would often include personalized poems in birthday and greeting cards to family and friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, G. Edward; his sisters, Genevieve, Madeleine, and Mary Gertrude; his wife, Marilyn; and his wife Charlotte.
He is survived by his children, M. Patricia (John) Willard, L. Elizabeth Storm, and John, Jr. (Diane); and his stepchildren, Ken (Debi) Murphy, Kerry (Marianne) Murphy, Kathleen Murphy, Martha (Charlie) Apuan, and Michael (Nancy) Murphy; as well as many grandchildren, great-granchildren, nieces, and nephews and their families who remember him with love and joy.
A memorial service is being planned for the spring of 2021 to be held at St Paul's in Camden. John and Charlotte's ashes will be part of the memorial garden there, which was first envisioned by them and includes a rose called "Morning Has Broken," in honor of one of Charlotte's favorite songs.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com
