DOVER - John James Arrington passed away peacefully with family by his side Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

John was born Nov. 22, 1930 in Amarillo, Texas to the late William Monroe Arrington and Juanita Harris Arrington.

He served in the United States Air Force from 1949 to 1958 before working civil service as a sheet metal fabricator for the Air Force, retiring in 1982.

John was clever, stubborn, and full of laughter. He loved making others smile through his storytelling, elaborate jokes, ornery pranks, and sharing his artwork. He enjoyed gun sports, collecting oil lamps, reading, woodworking, painting, photography, writing, gardening, and crafting knives. John always carried a sharp knife.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Bryant Arrington; daughters, Tina Werner and Kim Fair; brothers, Gerald and William Monroe Arrington.

He is survived by granddaughters, Melissa Slater and her husband AJ of Harrington and Sierra DeLuca and her husband Vincent of Upper Chichester, Pa.; great grandson, Julian DeLuca; and son-in-law, Fred Fair of Dover.

Funeral services will be held 12 Noon, Friday, March 20, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Kent County SPCA.

