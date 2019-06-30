Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Viewing 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Church of the Holy Cross 631 S. State St. Dover , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dover - John Joseph Mahar passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Westminster Nursing Home, Dover.

John was born May 12, 1940, in Olean, N.Y. to the late, Francis and Margaret (McLaughlin) Mahar. He served proudly in the United States Air Force for over 20 years, retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Afterward he continued in Civil Service at Dover Air Force Base for another 15 years.

He was a Member of the Irish Society of Delmarva, and the Knights of Columbus. In his free time, John enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, he enjoyed telling stories, and was an avid History Buff.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, John J. Mahar, Jr.; and two brothers, Francis and Daniel Mahar.

John is survived by his wife of 55 years, Loretta "Lorie" (Mazza) Mahar; his children, Christina Bernat and husband, Paul, of Camden, David Mahar and wife, Gretchen, of Middletown, Mark Mahar and wife, Sondra, of Alexandria, Va. and Erica Corbett and husband, Andrew, of Littleton, Colo.; his siblings, James Mahar, of Olean, N.Y., Paul Mahar and wife, Judy, of Olean, N.Y., Ellen Weidner and husband, William, of Allegany, N.Y., Mary Montgomery and husband, Richard, of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Thomas Mahar and wife, Katherine, of Olean, N.Y., Joseph Mahar and wife, Roberta, of Olean, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Roberta Mahar of Olean, N.Y.; his grandchildren, Rachel, Rebekah, Alanna, Aidan, Evelyn, Michael, and Hadley Jean; a great-grandchild, Avery Paul; his brother-in-law, Samuel Mazza and wife Michelle; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Viewing will be held from 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10am, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in the Church of the Holy Cross, 631 S. State St., Dover. Burial will be held privately.

Contributions may be made in his memory to Westminster Healthcare, 1175 McKee Road, Dover, DE 19904.

