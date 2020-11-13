John Joseph
Mueller, Jr., 80
PRESTON, MD - John Joseph Mueller, Jr. passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020.
Mr. Mueller was born on May 26, 1940 to the late Katherine Eleanor Mitchell and John Joseph Mueller, Sr. in Baltimore, Md.
After school Mr. Mueller joined the Air Force. Following his three years of service, he worked as a welder for the Maryland Department of Transportation.
He was a member of American Legion Post #64 and The Loyal Order of Moose. He was an avid train collector.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, David Frank Mueller, Sr.
Mr. Mueller is survived by his 3 daughters, and a sister.
In lieu of flowers the family asks contributions be made in John's honor to Delaware DAV, PO Box 407, Camden, DE 19934.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, DE 19966.
Letters of condolence and guestbook may be signed at www.torbertfuneral.com