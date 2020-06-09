John L. Bell
1941 - 2020
Feb. 10, 1941 - June 4, 2020
CLAYTON â€" John. L. Bell passed peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones.
John was born in Pennsylvania and grew up on Mammy and Pappy Bellâ€™s Farm. He delivered the Sun-Times to over 400 customers. John enjoyed going to tractor shows and auctions, and collecting anything John Deere.
He is survived by his long-time companion, DeeDee Battis; a sister, Mary Swartz of Pennsylvania; and a cousin, Carol Alleman of Pennsylvania. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Jordan. Funeral services are private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home, 123 W. Commerce St., Smyrna, DE 19977 to help defray final expenses.
Donations may also be made online by visiting www.matthewsbryson.com and clicking on the tab marked â€œDonate Funeral Fundsâ€�.
Arrangements are by Matthewsâ€"Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Smyrna.



Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
123 West Commerce Street
Smyrna, DE 19977
(302) 653-2900
