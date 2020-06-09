Feb. 10, 1941 - June 4, 2020
CLAYTON â€" John. L. Bell passed peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones.
John was born in Pennsylvania and grew up on Mammy and Pappy Bellâ€™s Farm. He delivered the Sun-Times to over 400 customers. John enjoyed going to tractor shows and auctions, and collecting anything John Deere.
He is survived by his long-time companion, DeeDee Battis; a sister, Mary Swartz of Pennsylvania; and a cousin, Carol Alleman of Pennsylvania. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Jordan. Funeral services are private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home, 123 W. Commerce St., Smyrna, DE 19977 to help defray final expenses.
Donations may also be made online by visiting www.matthewsbryson.com and clicking on the tab marked â€œDonate Funeral Fundsâ€�.
Arrangements are by Matthewsâ€"Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Smyrna.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 9, 2020.