Feb. 10, 1941 - June 4, 2020CLAYTON â€" John. L. Bell passed peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones.John was born in Pennsylvania and grew up on Mammy and Pappy Bell’s Farm. He delivered the Sun-Times to over 400 customers. John enjoyed going to tractor shows and auctions, and collecting anything John Deere.He is survived by his long-time companion, DeeDee Battis; a sister, Mary Swartz of Pennsylvania; and a cousin, Carol Alleman of Pennsylvania. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Jordan. Funeral services are private.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home, 123 W. Commerce St., Smyrna, DE 19977 to help defray final expenses.Donations may also be made online by visiting www.matthewsbryson.com and clicking on the tab marked “Donate Funeral Fundsâ€�.Arrangements are by Matthewsâ€"Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Smyrna.