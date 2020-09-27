1/1
John Lee Oliver Jr.
John Lee Oliver, Jr., passed away at his home in Mason, Ohio, on September 21, 2020. He was born on June 11, 1955, in Dover, Delaware, to the late Betty Jean (Howlett) and John Lee Oliver, Sr.
John graduated from Holy Cross High School in 1973 and upon graduation was employed as a computer operator for the City of Dover. He later worked for Girard Bank and Willis Chevrolet, retiring to Mason, Ohio, in 2000.
John was especially proud of being a volunteer firefighter and was a life member and past president of the Dover Fire Department. He also volunteered with the VFW Post No. 194 of Mason as a member of the Color Guard at Veterans' funerals. John loved the outdoors and particularly enjoyed his time on the waters of his second home in Chincoteague, Va. So full of life, John enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing and gardening; and he was an excellent cook.
He is survived by his sons, John L. Oliver, III (Amy) of Smyrna, Del. and James R. Oliver (Sheena) of Katy, Texas; four grandchildren, Patrick, Taylor, Caroline, and Landon; his siblings, Patricia DePlasco of Magnolia, Del., Steve Oliver (Linda) of Smyrna, Del., and Mary Beth Alexander (James) of Felton, Del.; and his dear friend, Kacy Clark of Mason, Ohio. In addition, he is survived by six nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Cocoa.
Friends and Family can call one hour before funeral services from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Dover Fire Department in Dover, Delaware. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
In consideration of protecting the family and friends health, public health guidelines enacted for the prevention of the spread of covid-19 virus, limitations on gatherings, physical distancing, use of hand sanitation and masks are in place.
A celebration of life will be held for John in Mason, Ohio, on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 2 to 6 p.m., at the American Legion Post No. 194.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh@aol.com



Published in Delaware State News on Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Trader Funeral Home, Inc.
12 Lotus Street
Dover, DE 19901
(302) 734-4620
September 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Trader Funeral Home
