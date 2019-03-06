GOLDSBORO, Md. - John "Pete" Leonard Nickerson died Sunday, March 3, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Leonard "Pete" Nickerson.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home in Greensboro, Md. at 1 p.m. with a visitation two hours prior and interment at the Denton Cemetery. To share memories and offer online condolences please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com
Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A.
106 West Sunset Avenue
Greensboro, MD 21639
(410) 482-8914
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 6, 2019