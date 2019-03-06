John Leonard "Pete" Nickerson

GOLDSBORO, Md. - John "Pete" Leonard Nickerson died Sunday, March 3, 2019.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home in Greensboro, Md. at 1 p.m. with a visitation two hours prior and interment at the Denton Cemetery. To share memories and offer online condolences please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com
Funeral Home
Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A.
106 West Sunset Avenue
Greensboro, MD 21639
(410) 482-8914
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 6, 2019
