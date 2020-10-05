1/1
John Lycurgus Arthur Gillis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Lycurgus
Arthur Gillis
Born in Marydel, MD, on January 8, 1924; departed this life on September 19, 2020.
Service of Celebration will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 518 S. Bay Rd., Dover, DE 19901. Viewing from 11 am-1 pm, with Celebration of Life to follow. In the interest of public health, masks and social distancing will be enforced. Interment in Delaware Veterans Cemetery, Bear, DE.
In lieu of flowers: contributions can be made to Centennial U.M. Church, 44 E. Mt. Vernon St. Smyrna, DE 19977
www.ewsmithfs.com
(302) 526-4662



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Evan W Smith Funeral Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Evan W Smith Funeral Services
518 S Bay Rd
Dover, DE 19901
(302) 526-4662
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved