John LycurgusArthur GillisBorn in Marydel, MD, on January 8, 1924; departed this life on September 19, 2020.Service of Celebration will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 518 S. Bay Rd., Dover, DE 19901. Viewing from 11 am-1 pm, with Celebration of Life to follow. In the interest of public health, masks and social distancing will be enforced. Interment in Delaware Veterans Cemetery, Bear, DE.In lieu of flowers: contributions can be made to Centennial U.M. Church, 44 E. Mt. Vernon St. Smyrna, DE 19977(302) 526-4662