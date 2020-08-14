1/
John McKibbon Patrick Schofield, 67
DOVER - John McKibbon Patrick Schofield passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. He was born in Wilmington on January 30, 1953 to Joseph F. and Gertrude McKibbon Schofield.
John worked as an Iron Worker with United Iron Workers Union Local and owned JPS Painting Company in Milton. He was proud to have his van painted in Notre Dame fighting colors. John loved the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies.
John was preceded by his sons, John Patrick Schofield and Matthew Elisha Schofield; a brother, Joseph Schofield; and a sister, Nancy Schofield Danko.
He is survived by his former wife, best friend and caretaker, Deborah Wilkerson Mitchell; siblings, Susan, Amy, David and Mark Schofield; as well as many friends and blended family members.
Graveside memorial services will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Milton. All in attendance must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing and gathering protocols.
Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Milton. Online condolences may be submitted at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com



Published in Delaware State News on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
