CLAYTON - John Morris, Jr. passed away suddenly on June 5, 2019. Mr. Morris was born March 24, 1987 in Dover.
John enjoyed road trips, spending time with family, fishing and helping others whenever he could.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Kathleen and Sidney Heverin, David Morris, Sandra Caplinger, Lloyd Grier Jr.; and his sister, Casey .
He is survived by his children, Lacey and Jacob Morris; and his parents, John Morris Sr. (Tammy) and Denise Ewing; siblings, Melanie Grier and Heather; his aunts, Teena Morris Heverin (Ralph), Crystal Morris, Jamie Moore (Ryan); his uncle, Jason Grier (Laura); and many other cousins and extended family.
Funeral Service Thursday, June 13, 2019, 12:30 p.m. at Pippin Funeral Home, Wyoming. Friends may call beginning at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Sharon Hills Memorial Park.
Published in NewsZapDE on June 11, 2019