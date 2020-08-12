John N. Skadsberg

John N. Skadsberg passed away Thursday, Aug 6, 2020, surrounded by family. John was born May 25, 1948 in Duluth, Minn., the son of the late Norman S. Skadsberg and Florence K. (Jannette) Skadsberg.

He graduated from Central High School and enlisted in the United States Air Force, which brought him to Delaware where he settled and raised his family. John also worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 36 years, retiring as Postmaster of Felton, Del. in 2003. After retirement John did construction work to keep him busy, while becoming a true artist working with ceramic tile. John enjoyed spending time with his family, hard work, boating and scuba diving. He obtained his Captains license in 1994, which was an accomplishment he was very proud of. When not busy with the above, he could spend hours talking politics! John never met a stranger and was loved and respected by all that knew him. His laugh was contagious.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Judith A. (Meleri) Skadsberg; and one brother, Thomas P. Skadsberg.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carol A. (Moore) Skadsberg, Dover, Del.; daughter, Marnita "Marti" Wilson and husband Thomas, Felton, Del.; son, John H. Skadsberg and his husband Charles, Dover, Del.; stepdaughter, Amber Kopp and her husband Seth, Hazlettville, Del.; stepson, Matthew Clendaniel, Magnolia, Del.; sister, Nancy Jesperson and her husband Tom, Duluth, Minn.; sister, Patricia Skadsberg, Duluth, Minn.; brother, Michael C. Skadsberg and his wife Ellen, Duluth, Minn.; nine grandchildren, Thomas F. Wilson, Bend, Ore., Jaxon, Evie, Brigham and Cora Kopp, Hazlettville, Del., Valentina, Damasio and Victoria Clendaniel, Magnolia, Del.; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Immediate Family services are private at Trader Funeral Home.

Public services for John will be 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at Sharon Hills Memorial Park, masks required. Family and Friends are invited to Roma Italian Restaurant, 3 President Drive, Dover, Del., following interment, for a Celebration of Life.

In consideration of protecting the family and friends health, public health guidelines enacted for the prevention of the spread of covid-19 virus, limitations on gatherings, physical distancing, use of hand sanitation and masks are in place.







