Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Bradford Street 61 South Bradford Street Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3441



He served ten years in the United States Army, right out of high school, during the Vietnam War. He retired after 28 years from Conoco Chemical where he was a training supervisor for the entire plant. Mr. Glass enjoyed fishing, playing cards, horse racing and playing pool. He liked watching football and baseball and loved the Eagles and the Phillies. He loved going for rides in the country with his wife and dog, Peanut. He also loved working on old automobiles and being with his grandkids. He enjoyed teaching them how to shoot pool and how to play cards. He even made them think they really won a game now and then. He had a spirited sense of humor and kept that humor right up until his passing.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Joe and Sonny Glass; his sister, Janet Glass; his brother-in-law, Donny (Barb) Atwell; and his sister-in-law, Sandy (Larry) Glass.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patricia Glass; children, Jacquelyn Romeo and her husband Gerry of South Dakota, Jamie Hale of Maine, Jeannie Silver and her husband Bob of Magnolia, Jody Doolittle and her husband Jeff of Iowa, John Glass and his wife Tracey of Ohio, and Joyce Kelly of Florida; brothers, Larry Glass of Maryland, Robert Glass and his wife Ann of Maryland; and sister, Barbara Atwell of Maryland; grandchildren, Patrick, Jeffrey, Jessica, Cody, Samantha, Chase, Mackenzie, Brittany and Anthony; great grandchildren, Reegan, Jaxon, Savannah, and Jaylynn.

Memorial services will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel, 61 S. Bradford Street, Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be in Sharon Hills Memorial Park, Dover.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, 1757 Horsepond Rd., Dover, DE 19901.

