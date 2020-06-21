John P. Peer
1934 - 2020
DOVER - John P. Peer passed away June 11, 2020 at his home with family. He was born on June 1, 1934 in Dana, IN to the late Victor and Grace Caldwell Peer.
He was a Life member of Little Creek Vol. Fire Co. and worked for the City of Dover for many years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, June Peer; sisters, Nancy Stultz, Mildred Peer.
He is survived by son, John Peer, Jr.; daughters, Marie Hand, Jeannie (Kelly) Hastings, Candy Peer; 1 step-son, and 2 step-daughters; 16 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; 4 great great grand children; sister, Betty Benton, of Fla.
Graveside Memorial Services will be Private.
The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Delaware Heart Association or Delaware Hospice. Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh.com



Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trader Funeral Home, Inc.
12 Lotus Street
Dover, DE 19901
(302) 734-4620
June 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Trader Funeral Home
