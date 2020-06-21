DOVER - John P. Peer passed away June 11, 2020 at his home with family. He was born on June 1, 1934 in Dana, IN to the late Victor and Grace Caldwell Peer.
He was a Life member of Little Creek Vol. Fire Co. and worked for the City of Dover for many years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, June Peer; sisters, Nancy Stultz, Mildred Peer.
He is survived by son, John Peer, Jr.; daughters, Marie Hand, Jeannie (Kelly) Hastings, Candy Peer; 1 step-son, and 2 step-daughters; 16 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; 4 great great grand children; sister, Betty Benton, of Fla.
Graveside Memorial Services will be Private.
The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Delaware Heart Association or Delaware Hospice. Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh.com
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 21, 2020.