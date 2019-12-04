DOVER - John Philip Spillane passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at the University of Pennsylvania.
Mr. Spillane was born Aug. 10, 1937 in Dorchester, Mass. to the late Jeremiah Spillane and Mary Deely Spillane.
He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Mr. Spillane worked as a factory worker for Walter Baker Chocolate Factory which then was bought out by General Foods where he moved to the research Department and retired after 30 years. After retirement he got his Captain's license and sailed yachts around the world with his brother Maurice "Micky" Spillane. He also had his own boat "Blue Mist', which he enjoyed sailing with his friends and family. He had a zest for life and enjoyed many camping trips with his family along with water skiing and scuba diving. He was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Dover. His family was his world and meant everything to him.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Maurice "Micky" Spillane; son, John M. Spillane; and daughter, Diane F. Spillane.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carol Abbott Spillane; children, Joan M. Spillane and James Spillane and his wife Patricia all of Dover; siblings, Chris Spillane of Pennsylvania and Maureen Spillane of Massachusetts; grandchildren, Cynthia Gibbs, Rebecca Spillane, Kyle Spillane, Christopher Allen, Maria Allen, Jennifer Connor and James Spillane; great grandson, Sam Houston Gibbs.
Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 631 S. State Street, Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Delaware Hospice, 911 S. Dupont Highway, Dover, DE 19901.
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 4, 2019