Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John R. Cramer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - John R. Cramer passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at home. He was the son of the late Harry and Alice Cramer.

John proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was actually stationed in Germany at the same time as Elvis Presley though he neglected to get his autograph. After his time in the Army, John spent 30 years working for the United States Postal Service.

John was "old-fashioned" in that he enjoyed watching older TV shows and westerns, playing card games like Rook and Pinochle, and admiring classic cars. He was a man with strong opinions, especially in politics, who had to get the last word in the conversation.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his loving wife, Donna Cramer; brothers, Ken and Arthur Cramer; and sister, Joyce Wagoner.

John is survived by his son, Harry Cramer (Tammy); daughters, Kathy Lockwood (Larry), Lourie Cramer and Shelly Cramer; grandchildren, Glenn Cramer, Kristy Cramer, Jonny Cramer, Joshua Lockwood, Jessica Lockwood, and Jonathon Lockwood; eight great grandchildren; brother, Jim Cramer; and sisters, Lila Ryan and Shirley Yarnal; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Melvin Funeral Home, visit our website at





DOVER - John R. Cramer passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at home. He was the son of the late Harry and Alice Cramer.John proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was actually stationed in Germany at the same time as Elvis Presley though he neglected to get his autograph. After his time in the Army, John spent 30 years working for the United States Postal Service.John was "old-fashioned" in that he enjoyed watching older TV shows and westerns, playing card games like Rook and Pinochle, and admiring classic cars. He was a man with strong opinions, especially in politics, who had to get the last word in the conversation.In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his loving wife, Donna Cramer; brothers, Ken and Arthur Cramer; and sister, Joyce Wagoner.John is survived by his son, Harry Cramer (Tammy); daughters, Kathy Lockwood (Larry), Lourie Cramer and Shelly Cramer; grandchildren, Glenn Cramer, Kristy Cramer, Jonny Cramer, Joshua Lockwood, Jessica Lockwood, and Jonathon Lockwood; eight great grandchildren; brother, Jim Cramer; and sisters, Lila Ryan and Shirley Yarnal; as well as several nieces and nephews.A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.Arrangements are by the Melvin Funeral Home, visit our website at www.melvinfuneralhome.com for further information, or to leave a letter of condolence. Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close