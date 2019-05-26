DAVIS, Calif. - John R. Knotts of Davis, CA, formerly of Dover, passed away on April 16, 2019.
John was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war. He eventually served 22 years in the armed forces, retiring from the U.S. Navy in 1999. John completed his Master of Business Administration at Charleston Southern University while serving in the Navy as a hospital administrator. He retired again in 2014 as the Executive Director of the State of Delaware Commission of Veteran Affairs.
John was a dedicated public servant and friend to all. He loved sailing, golf, good conversation, and spending time with friends and family.
John is survived by his wife, Dianne; daughter, Tiffany; son-in-law; granddaughter; sister, Nancy, and nieces and nephews.
John will be placed in the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, Calif. on June 10, 2019 at 10 a.m.
Published in NewsZapDE on May 26, 2019