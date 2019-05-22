MILTON - John R. Megee, Sr. passed away peacefully at Country Rest Home in Greenwood, on Monday, May 20, 2019.

Mr. Megee was born in Milton to the late Frank and Lulu (Brooks) Megee. John was an electrician for Draper King Cole.

John was a life member of Milton Fire Department. He served for 68 years after joining in 1951. He held the posts of Chief Engineer and Superintendent of Supplies, as well as serving on the Board of Directors for seven years.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth 'Betty' J. Megee; daughter, Sharon L. Megee; son, John 'JohnJohn' R. Megee, Jr.; sisters, Winifred, Marie, Edith, and Evelyn; and brother, Herman 'Bill.'

He is survived by his nieces and nephews.

A funeral with full Firemen Honors will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 416 Federal St., Milton, DE 19968, where friends may call after 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Milton Oddfellows Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory can be made to: Milton Fire Department, 116 Front St., Milton, DE 19968.



