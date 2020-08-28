1/1
John R. Morse Jr.
1951 - 2020
John R. Morse, Jr., 69
MILFORD - John R. Morse, Jr. passed away at home on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. He was born in Jacksonville, Florida on July 9, 1951 to the late Rose and John R. Morse, Sr.
John worked with Kent Construction in Smyrna as a construction Superintendent. He enjoyed golfing and diving.
He is survived by his son, Shawn Morse of Milford; a brother and two sisters.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19962.
Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Milford. Online condolences may be left at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com



Published in Delaware State News on Aug. 28, 2020.
