CAMDEN - John R. Vandegrift, Jr. passed away on March 10, 2020 at the Delaware Hospice Center surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Vandegrift worked in computer security for multiple companies before retiring in 2004 from the Navy Federal Credit Union. He enjoyed golf, NASCAR and tanning at the pool. He also enjoyed watching westerns on television.
Mr. Vandegrift is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara E. (Bradley) Vandegrift; two sons, John Vandegrift and his wife Debbie of Magnolia and Scott Vandegrift and his wife Wendy of Dover; two grandsons, Braeden Vandegrift and Bradley Vandegrift; two granddaughters, Alyssa Vandegrift and Paige Vandegrift; his extended family and his Golden Retriever, Cheyenne.
A memorial service will be 3 p.m., Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming, DE 19934 where friends may visit with the family from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday. Burial will be private.
