John S. Olenik, Sr. passed away on May 31, 2020, at Christiana Care Hospital in Newark after a short battle with lung cancer. He was born on January 20, 1932, in Chester, Penn., the son of Andrew and Josephine Olenik, who predeceased him.
John grew up in Chester, Penn. He graduated from St. James High School in 1950. Following high school, he enlisted in the US Air Force, where he served his country both at home and abroad for 20 years. Following his military retirement, he worked for Playtex for 25 years. He spent his spare time and retirement pursuing his home projects and many hobbies, including photographing NASCAR races and air shows (Olenik Racing Photos). He was also an avid Eagles and Phillies fan.
John married Mary Anne Leveille in 1953 in Chester, Penn. They were happily married for almost 67 years.
John is survived by his spouse, Mary Anne Olenik, of Dover; his children, Christine Olenik of Wilmington, son, John (Jill) Olenik, Jr. of Dover, son, Daniel (Patricia) Olenik of Kennett Square, Penn., daughter, Sharon (Richard) Davis of Elkton, Md., and son, Andrew (Suzan) Olenik of Dover; twelve grandchildren and their spouses; and eight great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved daughter, Karen McKenna, (survived by John McKenna), three brothers, and one sister.
John touched so many lives and was a quiet man of character, humor, and faith. He was a member of St. Polycarp Catholic Church in Smyrna, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Visitation will be held at Torbert Funeral Chapel, 1145 E. Lebanon Rd., Dover, DE 19901 from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, June 8. Burial will be private. The family understands people's concerns regarding social interaction during this period of COVID-19 pandemic and that such concern may affect their ability to attend the Visitation. A celebration of John's life will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to St. Polycarp Church, 55 Ransom Lane, Smyrna, DE 19977.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in Delaware State News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.