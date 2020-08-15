1/1
John Steven Sanchez
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Steven Sanchez, 56
BRIDGEVILLE - John Steven Sanchez passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at his home. He was born in Washington, DC, on January 9, 1964, son of Enedelia Sanchez and the late Adam G. Sanchez.
Mr. Sanchez was active in the construction industry until his illness rendered him disabled. He had many interests, but none provided as much enjoyment as music. He especially found great joy in playing guitar. Above all, Mr. Sanchez cherished time spent with those he held dear. He was a loving and devoted son, brother, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his father, Mr. Sanchez was preceded in death by his brother, Adam Gus Sanchez.
He is survived by his mother, Enedelia Sanchez of Bridgeville; and his sister, Anna Gamble, also of Bridgeville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 532 East Stein Highway, Seaford. Friends are invited to call on the same day, between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. at Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Hardesty Chapel, 202 Laws Street, Bridgeville. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contibutions in Mr. Sanchez' memory to any charity of choice.
Please visit Mr. Sanchez' Life Memorial Webpage and sign his online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium
202 South Laws Street
Bridgeville, DE 19933
(302) 337-8594
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved