John Steven Sanchez, 56
BRIDGEVILLE - John Steven Sanchez passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at his home. He was born in Washington, DC, on January 9, 1964, son of Enedelia Sanchez and the late Adam G. Sanchez.
Mr. Sanchez was active in the construction industry until his illness rendered him disabled. He had many interests, but none provided as much enjoyment as music. He especially found great joy in playing guitar. Above all, Mr. Sanchez cherished time spent with those he held dear. He was a loving and devoted son, brother, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his father, Mr. Sanchez was preceded in death by his brother, Adam Gus Sanchez.
He is survived by his mother, Enedelia Sanchez of Bridgeville; and his sister, Anna Gamble, also of Bridgeville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 532 East Stein Highway, Seaford. Friends are invited to call on the same day, between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. at Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Hardesty Chapel, 202 Laws Street, Bridgeville. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contibutions in Mr. Sanchez' memory to any charity of choice
