John (Jack) Thomas Dwyer, Jr. passed away on Oct. 15, 2019 at home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Aug. 25, 1933 son of the late John and Elva Shortall Dwyer in Chesterville, Md. He began his Civil Service career in January 1952 at Aberdeen Proving Ground and in 1956 transferred to Dover Air Force Base. For many years, he was the supervisor of the Refueling Maintenance Shop, retiring in 1988 after 36 years of service. During this time, he received two Outstanding Awards, one from President Ford and the other from the Dover AFB Commander.

On May 1, 1952, he married Ann Hopkins Dwyer and in 1958 he built their home in Galena, where they have lived ever since.

After retiring, Jack worked part-time for Chestertown Bank of MD as a carrier, retiring after bank became PNC. For 20 years he was also part of the Galena Funeral Home staff.

Jack's favorite hobby was restoring antique cars. He belonged to several car clubs over the years, currently was a member of the Brandywine Region Antique Car Club of America.

Jack was a past member of the American Red Cross, having completed all of their courses. He was also a past member of the Galena Lions Club and a member of the Galena Cemetery Committee. Jack was a Life Member of the Galena Vol. Fire Co., having joined in 1959. He served as Fire Chief for 17 years and for 22 years as Fire Police.

Jack was a member of St. Dennis Catholic Church, and a member of the Knights of Columbus, holding a 3rd degree.

Besides his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his daughter, Nan Dwyer Councell in 2000; brother, Joseph Edward Dwyer; sister, Mary Louise Wilds; and nephew, Jeff Dwyer.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ann; two sons, John W. Dwyer (Joyce) and Richard Dwyer; a daughter, April Blackiston (Mark) all of Galena; two grandsons, Colby Elburn and Luke Blackiston; five granddaughters, Patricia Dryzga (Kevin), Lyndsey, Nevaeh, Desirae and Aleyiah Blackiston; son in law, Rick Councell (Kay); and great granddaughter, Claire Dryzga; a brother, William Henry 'Bill' Dwyer, Sr.; sister-in-law, Jeannette Dwyer; and several nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, Md. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. in St. Dennis Church, Galena. Interment will follow in Galena Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Galena Vol. Fire Co. PO Box 189 Galena, St. Dennis Church PO Box 249, Galena or Compass Regional Hospice 160 Coursevall Dr. Centreville, MD 21617.



